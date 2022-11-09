Damaged by storm, SW Masters Nomura-ready

Battered by Typhoon “Paeng” and rendered unplayable, the Masters course of the Manila Southwoods (SW) opened all of its 18 holes to members for the first time in close to two weeks on Wednesday, with the exclusive club declaring that the Jack Nicklaus-created gem will be ready for the 29th playing of the Nomura Cup next week.

A total of 16 countries will be chasing victory in the event also known as the official Asia-Pacific championship, with Kristoffer Arevalo, Elee Bisera and Coby Rolida representing the Philippines which hosts the event for the fourth time, the first in 31 years.

The Masters took an incredible amount of water during Paeng’s onslaught and several holes suffered significant damages.

But the club’s topnotch grounds team has made it happen, with the par-72 layout close to getting back to perfect shape and proving a great test to the best amateurs in the Asia-Pacific region led by the Australians, 10-time winners who will come in for the Nov. 15 to 18 event as favorites.

“It is a great honor and pleasure for the Manila Southwoods Golf and Country Club to host the 2022 Nomura Cup. We welcome the 16 national teams from Asia who will participate in this championship event. We have always supported junior and amateur golf which we believe represents the future of the entire golfing industry,” said SW chair Bob Sobrepeña.

The other countries seeing action are Chinese-Taipei, Guam, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Mongolia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Singapore and United Arab Emirates. INQ

