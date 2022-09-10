DCS vs PAG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update- Bukhatir 50 Overs League

DCS vs PAG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update of Bukhatir 50 Overs League match between DCC Starlets and Pacific Group.

DCS vs PAG Bukhatir 50 Overs League Match 1 Details:

The 1st match of the Bukhatir 50 Overs League will see DCC Starlets facing off against Pacific Group on 10th September at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

This game is scheduled to start at 6:30 PM IST and live score and commentary can be seen on FanCode and CricketAddictor website.

DCS vs PAG Bukhatir 50 Overs League Match 1 Preview:

The Bukhatir 50 Overs League will begin on the 10th of September and the final will be played on the 9th of October. A total of 12 teams will be participating in the Bukhatir 50 Over League 2022 namely DCC Starlets, Pacific Group, Seven Districts, Colatta Chocolates, 11 Ace, Sharjah Cricket Academy, Interglobe Marine, Sri Lions, Future Mattress, Ajman Heroes, Karwan CC and The Vision Shipping.

A total of 28 matches will be played in this whole tournament and all the matches will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE.

DCC Starlets will be taking on Pacific Group in the opening match of this season of the Bukhatir 50 Overs League.

Both teams have a bunch of youngsters and experienced players. Another good series is anticipated here.

DCS vs PAG Bukhatir 50 Overs League Match 1 Weather Report:

The temperature is expected to hover around 34°C on the matchday with 54% humidity and 18 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of precipitation during the game.

DCS vs PAG Bukhatir 50 Overs League Match 1 Pitch Report:

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium provides a neutral wicket where both departments are expected to receive a decent amount of help from the surface. Spinners can come lethal in the middle overs.

Average 1st innings score:

The average first-innings score on this wicket is NA.

Record of chasing teams:

NA

DCS vs PAG Bukhatir 50 Overs League Match 1 Injury Update:

(Will be added when there is an update)

DCS vs PAG Bukhatir 50 Overs League Match 1 Probable XIs:

DCC Starlets: Tanish Suri (wk), Shrey Sethi, Punya Mehra, Ronak Panoly, Ahaan Fernandes, Nilansh Keswani, Karan Dhiman, Soorya Sathish, Rishabh Mukherjee, Yug Sharma, Adithya Shetty

Pacific Group: Hamdan Tahir (wk), Zeeshan Abid, Sana Ul-Haq, Tanvir Javed, Mohammad Waseem, Ansh Tandon, Sapandeep Singh-I, Jiju Janardhanan, Mujahid Amin, Saqib Manshad, Sabir Rao

Top Picks For Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Karan Dhiman is a right-handed batsman and right-arm medium-fast bowler from DCC Starlets.

Nilansh Keswani is a left-handed batsman and left-arm orthodox spinner from DCC Starlets.

Laxman Manjrekar is a left-handed batsman and left-arm orthodox spinner from Pacific Group.

Mohammad Waseem is a left-handed batsman and right-arm medium pacer from Pacific Group.

DCS vs PAG Bukhatir 50 Overs League Match 1 Captain and Vice-Captain Choices:

Captain – Karan Dhiman, Mohammad Waseem

Vice-Captain – Laxman Manjrekar, Nilansh Keswani

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for DCS vs PAG Dream11 Team:

Keeper – Hamdan Tahir

Batsmen – Mohammad Waseem (VC), Punya Mehra, Tanvir Javed

All-rounders – Nilansh Keswani, Laxman Manjrekar, Karan Dhiman (C)

Bowlers – Rishab Mukherjee, Raja Akifullah-Khan, Zahoor Khan, Aditya Shetty

Suggested Playing XI No.2 for DCS vs PAG Dream11 Team:

Keeper – Hamdan Tahir

Batsmen – Mohammad Waseem (C), Punya Mehra, Tanvir Javed

All-rounders – Nilansh Keswani, Laxman Manjrekar (VC), Karan Dhiman

Bowlers – Rishab Mukherjee, Raja Akifullah-Khan, Zahoor Khan, Saqib Manshad

DCS vs PAG Bukhatir 50 Overs League Match 1 Expert Advice:

Karan Dhiman will be a safe captaincy choice for the mini-grand leagues. Aditya Shetty and Saqib Manshad are among the punt-picks here. The best-suggested fantasy/Dream11 combination for this game is 1-3-3-4.

DCS vs PAG Bukhatir 50 Overs League Match 1 Probable Winner:

DCC Starlets are expected to win this match.