Del Rosario, Raagas share IronKids honors

SUBIC—Filipino-American Peter del Rosario and Celinda Raagas chalked up second straight wins after ruling the premier 13-14 division of the IronKids Philippines Subic Bay in ideal conditions Saturday, the event being a prelude to the Alveo 5150 event.

After triumphing in Vermosa two weeks ago, Del Rosario and Raagas were still in their elements, as Del Rosario, who foiled Darrell Bada by almost two minutes in Cavite, edged his rival this time by a mere 22 seconds in clocking 36 minutes and 11 seconds for the 400-meter swim, 8-kilometer bike and 3-km-run event ushering in the big triathlon weekend.

Raagas, a Grade 9 student at Columban College in Olongapo, clocked 42:39, beating Zebelle Eugenio, who timed 46:32.

Meanwhile, the seasoned Bea Quiambao leads close to 800 triathletes that will be answering the starting gun in the Alveo 5150, the main event of the week.

Read Next