EASL to hold ‘Champions Week’ in Japan

MANILA, Philippines—Two PBA teams will be competing against squads from the Japan B.League and Korean Basketball League in the East Asia Super League (EASL) “Champions Week” set for March next year in Japan.

The San Miguel Beermen, Ryukyu Golden Kings, Taipei Fubon Braves and Anyang KGC will collide in Group A while Talk N’ Text Tropang Giga, Utsonomiya Brex, Seoul SK Knights and the Bay Area Dragons will comprise Group B.

The PBA teams selected for the EASL Champions week were the champions (San Miguel) and the runner-up (TNT) of the All-Filipino Cup.

“We can’t wait to see our top teams head to Japan to compete in the East Asia Super League competition. We’re also well aware of the rising popularity of Filipino players and basketball in Japan. We’re ready to make a strong run for the Championship,” said PBA commissioner Willie Marcial.

Each team will play two group stage games from March 1-4. The top two teams from each group advance to championship matches.

Elimination games, excluding the last day, will happen at Utsunomiya Nikkan Arena while March 4 games will be held in Okinawa along with the final and the battle for third place.

Should teams tie in records, the quotient system will be implemented. Game point differentials will be computed to determine the higher seed.

The champion will take home $250,000 while the first runner-up will receive $100,000. The third placers will have a consolation of $50,000.

“EASL is honored to be the hub of East Asian basketball, bringing the best of the best of the region’s club teams together in an elite competition, supported by long-term agreements with FIBA and Asia’s top leagues,” said EASL CEO Matt Beyer.

EASL was supposed to hold a home-and-away format competition for its maiden season but shelved the plans due to COVID-19.

It initially planned on holding the Champions Week in Manila.

