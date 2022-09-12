ENG vs SA: “Great Joy To See Ben Stokes Take To Test Captaincy Like Duck To Water”: Joe Root

England Cricket Team registered a thumping victory against South Africa in the 3rd Test Match. Ben Stokes & Co won the match by 9 wickets and made sure that they dented South Africa’s World Test Championship. South Africa now has slipped to 2nd position in the WTC Standings with a percentile of 60. Proteas would be aware that the team has gone off the balance in the last two test matches and now they have to regroup and once again go back to the drawing board.

The hosts were dealt a huge blow with the demise of Queen Elizabeth II. England Cricket Team would be over the moon as they made a match out of just 3 days. England’s bowlers in general were ruthless as they never gave an inch to the South African batters. Ollie Robinson was the stand-out performer as he took 7 wickets in the match which included a 5 wicket haul.

Joe Root on Ben Stokes

“It’s been incredible, great fun to be a part of, great fun to play the style of cricket we have, and to get back to winning ways as well.”

“I am absolutely thrilled for him [Stokes]. He has been awesome. He’s galvanized the team really well, been really clear with his messaging. He leads by example on the field,” Root added

“He’s led in every way possible this summer. It’s been a real joy to watch him take to that position like a duck to water.”

England Cricket Team on a Roll

The ‘Bazball’ approach is proving to be quite fruitful as England successfully defeated New Zealand, India & South Africa. The team has looked more than threatening and now would be eager to spoil the party of Pakistan in December. It’s quite lucid that England can’t make it to the finals of WTC and now they are pulling every team down.

Ben Stokes has been fantastic in leadership and he has set an example by leading from the front. Head Coach Brendon McCullum would be aware that his side isn’t quite up to its best as there are quite a few loopholes. The management would be relieved after seeing the form of Zak Crawley. The right-handed batter finally struck a match-winning knock in the 2nd Innings of the 3rd Test Match.

