Ex-India Coach Ravi Shastri Drops Big Hint On The ‘Third Opener’ Conundrum

Having Virat Kohli as a third opener will give Team India more opportunity to use a extra batsman

Following the innings, former India head coach Ravi Shastri, who worked closely with Kohli lauded the Indian batter and said while commentating on Star Sports, “I think what today’s innings of Virat Kohli has done, is that it has thrown the spanner in the works. It is allowed now for the selectors to think, ‘do we need a third opener?’”

“When Virat Kohli is there, you got KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, and Virat could well be the third opener in case there’s an injury. It allows you to have an extra fast bowler, as well as an extra batsman in the middle order. So, it does open some opportunity,” Shastri further added.

Virat Kohli equals Ponting’s record; only behind Sachin Tendulkar in overall international centuries