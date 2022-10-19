Thursday, October 20, 2022
Ex-Ironkid makes league of men debut in Subic Bay

Wacky Baniqued, the most prominent star to come out of the IronKids program, enters the league of the big boys on Sunday after entering the Go for Gold Sunrise Sprint spicing up the Alveo 5150 Subic Bay triathlon.

Now 20, the Team TNST spearhead from San Pedro, Laguna, seeks to sweep both the overall and age-group titles in the short-distance event, which features a 750-meter open-water swim, 20-kilometer bike ride and a 5-km run at Subic Bay Boardwalk.

Dubbed as S2, the sub-category to the centerpiece Alveo 5150 is aimed at providing a venue for those making a comeback in the ever-growing sport and at the same time provide quality triathlon experience on an Olympic-style course setup.

It is also designed for beginners wanting to race without having to worry about long periods of training and those seeking to immerse themselves into triathlon.

For Alveo 5150 details, log on to www.ironman.com. For the Sunrise Sprint, log on to www.goforgold.sunrisesprint.com

The IronKids, meanwhile, ushers in the triathlon weekend on Saturday with the future of local tri-sport clashing for top honors in their version of the swim-bike-run race set at various distances.

