Ex-PBA stars add zest to Pilipinas Super League

MANILA, Philippines — Former PBA stars Jayjay Helterbrand and Mac Cardona and actor Gerald Anderson are set to spice up the Pilipinas Super League (PSL) Pro Division Second Conference on November 23 at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

With a total of 14 teams already committing to participate, the PSL’s growth pleased PSL president Rocky Chan who was only expecting eight squads.

Defending champion Davao Occidental, Bicol, Sta. Rosa and San Pedro in Laguna, Cagayan de Oro, Nueva Ecija, Quezon City, Manila, Pampanga, College of St. Benilde, Bulacan, Muntinlupa, Caloocan and Boracay—led by Helterbrand, Cardona and Anderson—are expected to compete.

“Our league grew bigger with more teams participating. And four more teams are coming in next year,” said Chan in Filipino during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

“These are mostly LGUs (local government units). But Quezon City under Mayor Joy Belmonte has offered to be the home of the PSL Second Conference,” he added.

PSL operations head Leo Isaac said their league is open for anybody, even ex-PBA players like Helterbrand and Cardona and celebrity Anderson, who has been playing in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League.

“This is an open tournament. Anybody can play. There’s no limit on the number of ex-pros. Even the team owner can play. Teams are allowed 25 players but only 15 can play in a given game,” said Isaac.

First conference champion Davao Occidental welcomes the star-studded Boracay team on opening day.

Isaac, also a former PBA player and coach, added games will be held Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 6 to 10 p.m. and will be aired live on Solar Sports.

The 14 teams will play a single round with the top eight teams making the playoffs and the top four enjoying a twice-to-beat edge.

After the semis, the two best teams will figure in a best-of-three finals.

The PSL will also continue to stage its under-21 tournament while the Pro Division is ongoing. Chan said they are looking to add an 18-under competition.

“We will begin with the 18-under next year. For now, it’s all in the men’s division,” he said.

