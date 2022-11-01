Tuesday, November 1, 2022
HomeSportEx-Spurs guard Josh Primo becomes free agent
Sport

Ex-Spurs guard Josh Primo becomes free agent

admin
By admin
0
64


Josh Primo NBA

Josh Primo #11 of the San Antonio Spurs drives on the Charlotte Hornets in the second half at AT&T Center on October 19, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas. Ronald Cortes/Getty Images/AFP

Guard Josh Primo cleared waivers Monday and became an unrestricted free agent after he was suddenly released by the San Antonio Spurs on Friday.

Multiple reports have since said that Primo allegedly exposed himself to multiple women.

According to The Athletic, a former Spurs employee alleged that Primo exposed himself to her. That woman has hired Tony Buzbee, the attorney that represented numerous women in sexual misconduct lawsuits against NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Buzbee’s firm said Monday that he will hold a press conference on Thursday in Houston regarding the allegations. The former employee was a consulting psychologist for the Spurs.

After Primo’s release, San Antonio issued a brief statement.

“It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs chief executive officer RC Buford said.

Primo issued a statement to ESPN on Friday, expressing that he was struggling with his mental health.

“I know that you all are surprised by today’s announcement,” Primo said. “I’ve been seeking help to deal with previous trauma I suffered and will now take this time to focus on my mental health treatment more fully. I hope to be able to discuss these issues in the future so I can help others who have suffered in a similar way. I appreciate privacy at this time.”

Primo, 19, was the 12th overall selection in the 2021 NBA draft out of Alabama.

Earlier this month, San Antonio exercised a third-year team option on Primo’s rookie contract that would have kept him on the team through 2023-24. The team owes him slightly more than $8 million.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.





Source link

Previous articleIndian Scientist Develops Microscope That Will Make It Much Easier To Identify Breast Cancer
Next articleCheck How The Yellow Metal
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Sport

Ex-Spurs guard Josh Primo becomes free agent

admin
By admin
0
64


Josh Primo NBA

Josh Primo #11 of the San Antonio Spurs drives on the Charlotte Hornets in the second half at AT&T Center on October 19, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas. Ronald Cortes/Getty Images/AFP

Guard Josh Primo cleared waivers Monday and became an unrestricted free agent after he was suddenly released by the San Antonio Spurs on Friday.

Multiple reports have since said that Primo allegedly exposed himself to multiple women.

According to The Athletic, a former Spurs employee alleged that Primo exposed himself to her. That woman has hired Tony Buzbee, the attorney that represented numerous women in sexual misconduct lawsuits against NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Buzbee’s firm said Monday that he will hold a press conference on Thursday in Houston regarding the allegations. The former employee was a consulting psychologist for the Spurs.

After Primo’s release, San Antonio issued a brief statement.

“It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs chief executive officer RC Buford said.

Primo issued a statement to ESPN on Friday, expressing that he was struggling with his mental health.

“I know that you all are surprised by today’s announcement,” Primo said. “I’ve been seeking help to deal with previous trauma I suffered and will now take this time to focus on my mental health treatment more fully. I hope to be able to discuss these issues in the future so I can help others who have suffered in a similar way. I appreciate privacy at this time.”

Primo, 19, was the 12th overall selection in the 2021 NBA draft out of Alabama.

Earlier this month, San Antonio exercised a third-year team option on Primo’s rookie contract that would have kept him on the team through 2023-24. The team owes him slightly more than $8 million.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.





Source link

Html code here! Replace this with any non empty raw html code and that's it.
Previous articleIndian Scientist Develops Microscope That Will Make It Much Easier To Identify Breast Cancer
Next articleCheck How The Yellow Metal
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677