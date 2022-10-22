Saturday, October 22, 2022
HomeSportF1: US Grand Prix plants 296 trees to honor retiring SebastianVettel
Sport

F1: US Grand Prix plants 296 trees to honor retiring SebastianVettel

admin
By admin
0
39


Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Aston Martin F1 Team walks in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of USA at Circuit of The Americas on October 20, 2022 in Austin, Texas.

Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Aston Martin F1 Team walks in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of USA at Circuit of The Americas on October 20, 2022 in Austin, Texas. Chris Graythen/Getty Images/AFP

The Circuit of the Americas (COTA) will plant 296 trees to honour retiring four-times Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel ahead of Sunday’s U.S. Grand Prix in Austin for his contributions to the sport and environmental causes.

The 296 trees represent the German’s total number of F1 starts with the first 20 saplings planted on COTA’s campus on Thursday in what will be known as ‘Vettel Grove’.

The remaining trees will be planted in a grove at a nearby park to help with floodplain restoration.

The 35-year-old father of three announced his retirement in July saying he wanted to focus on his family and other interests that have included climate change.

The Aston Martin driver says climate change made him question his job in F1 and has been spotted at tracks picking up garbage after races.

At the Miami Grand Prix in May, Vettel wore a T-shirt with the slogan “Miami 2060 – first grand prix underwater – Act Now or Swim Later” to highlight the effects of climate change.

A few weeks later at the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal he arrived at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve riding a bicycle wearing a white T-shirt sporting a picture of a pipeline with “Stop Mining Tar Sands” at the top and “Canada’s Climate Crime” stenciled along the bottom

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.





Source link

Previous articleTHIS Indian City Tops The List Of Most Polluted World Cities Another Marks Entry
Next articleGhaziabad Woman Arrested For Making Up Gang Rape Story
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

sathish on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677