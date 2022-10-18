F2 notches first win with merciless ripping of Army

Complete and healthy for the first time, F2 Logistics demolished UAI-Army, 25-17, 25-21, 25-16, at PhilSports Arena on Tuesday as the Cargo Movers flaunted the form that made them one of the pretournament favorites in the Premier Volleyball League’s Reinforced Conference.

Coming off two straight losses, the Cargo Movers needed just 85 minutes to grab their first win in the young conference, exploiting the holes in the Lady Troopers’ defense as prolific import Lindsey Stalzer got away with 24 points, all but one on kills.

Creamline got the goods from Alyssa Valdez during the most critical times of the fourth set as the Cool Smashers scored a 25-19, 16-25, 25-18, 27-25 win over Petro Gazz. The Cool Smashers, seeking to complete a Grand Slam, rose to 2-0 and tied idle Chery Tiggo. The Angels slipped to 1-1.

“We were really hungry for a win. We knew it’s going to be a tough match but our preparations against Army were clearly specified,” said Stalzer. She also said that despite the win, there’s still a lot of work needed for the whole team to get better and stronger.

F2 poster girl Kim Kianna Dy contributed eight points, with rookie Ivy Lacsina and the veteran Aby Maraño adding seven and five points, respectively.

Kalei Mau cramped up late in the second frame, but not after contributing eight points and doing her damage on Army.

The Lady Troopers took a third straight loss flush on the chin, as their erratic play on both ends all game didn’t give them a chance. INQ

Read Next