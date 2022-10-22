Filipinas grouped with co-host New Zealand for Fifa World Cup

MANILA, Philippines–The Philippines will play in Group A of the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup following a draw ceremony held Saturday in Auckland, New Zealand.

Coach Alen Stajcic’s squad was joined in the group by co-host New Zealand, Norway and Switzerland during the proceedings attended by top football dignitaries that included Fifa president Gianni Infantino.

Confirmed fixtures will see the Filipinas kick off their historic campaign in Fifa’s global showpiece against Switzerland on July 21 in Dunedin followed by a match against New Zealand on July 25 in Wellington and Norway on July 30 in Auckland.

Fellow host Australia is in Group B with Ireland, Nigeria and Canada, Group C has Spain, Costa Rica, Zambia and Japan while Group D pits England, Denmark, China and the playoff winner from Group B.

Two-time defending champion United States headlines Group E alongside Vietnam, Netherlands and the playoff winner from Group A, with France, Jamaica, Brazil and the playoff winner from Group C composing Group F.

Group G has Sweden, South Africa, Italy and Argentina while Germany, Morocco, Colombia and South Korea are in Group H.

