Finals MVP Faith Nisperos, Ateneo claim V-League title

MANILA, Philippines — Faith Nisperos had quite a night on Wednesday with two MVP plums and a championship.

Shortly after winning Conference MVP, Nisperos unloaded 15 points to complete Ateneo’s sweep of Adamson, 25-12, 25-22, 25-12, in Game 2 of the 2022 V-League Women’s Collegiate Challenge Finals at Paco Arena.

Nisperos dropped 11 kills and four service aces to take home the Finals MVP plum as the Blue Eagles dethroned the 2019 collegiate champions.

The prolific spiker erupted for a career-high tying 35 points in Game 1 last Sunday.

The Blue Eagles dominated the third with an 11-3 start and led as many as 11, 22-11, after Antonette Adolfo’s attack went out.

Lyann De Guzman ignited Ateneo’s three straight points to clinch the title.

De Guzman also stepped up with 11 points, six excellent digs, and five excellent receptions, while Vanie Gandler had eight markers.

Ateneo coach Oliver Almadro is honored to rule the preseason title but said this is just the start of their goal to reach greater heights in the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament next year.

“I’m happy but of course, this is not our end goal e. Our dream is to win the finals or to reach the top three of the UAAP. Hopefully, the Lord will lead us there,” said Almadro.

“We also thank the V-League because they’re having this to hone our skills, character, and the team’s cohesiveness,” he added.

No one from Adamson scored in double figures with Ayesha Fuegos leading the way with seven points off the bench.

Riza Cruz had five markers, while Adolfo and Kate Santiago added four each.

