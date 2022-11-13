Floyd Mayweather vs Deji Olatunji Live Boxing full Fight Online Access 2022

What time is Watch Floyd Mayweather vs Deji live free? TV channel and live stream

MMA Fighting has Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji live round-by-round updates for one of the most anticipated boxing fights of the year which takes place Sunday afternoon at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, UAE.

While New Zealand haven’t been at their best, the Aussies haven’t been troubled so far, but they know it’s likely to be a different story this weekend.

The main event is expected to begin around 4 p.m. ET on FITE TV pay-per-view. Check out our Mayweather vs. Deji results page to find out what happened on the undercard.

Floyd Mayweather competes in his fifth boxing exhibition since compiling a 50-0 career record as a pro. It marks his third exhibition contest of the year. He defeated Mikuru Asakura via second-round TKO in his most recent outing on Sept. 25.

Deji (1-0) is coming off the first victory of his short boxing career. He defeated Fousey via third-round TKO this past August.

On Sunday, Floyd Mayweather Jr. returns to the ring for yet another exhibition. Mayweather will face YouTuber Deji Olatunji from Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

The fight will be Mayweather’s fifth exhibition bout since he retired from the professional ranks after defeating UFC star Conor McGregor in August 2017. The win over McGregor allowed Mayweather to retire with an incredible 50-0 record as a professional.

Mayweather has dominated his exhibition opponents. After knocking out Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in the first round, Mayweather technically battled social media star Logan Paul and former boxer Don Moore to draws, but only because those bouts were not scored under American exhibition rules. His most recent outing saw Mayweather knock out mixed martial artist Mikuru Asakura in September.

Olatunji lost three amateur bouts against social media stars, including a TKO loss to Jake Paul in August 2018. He turned professional in August, scoring a TKO over another social media personality, Fousey. Olatunji is the younger brother of KSI, another online personality who has transitioned to the world of boxing in recent years.

MMA Fighting has Mayweather vs. Deji results live for the Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji fight card at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, UAE, on Sunday afternoon.

When the main event begins, around 4 p.m. ET, check out our Mayweather vs. Deji live round-by-round updates for our live blog of the main event. It will be an eight-round exhibition contest.

Check out Mayweather vs. Deji undercard live blog below for the FITE TV pay-per-view portion that will begin at 1 p.m. ET.

British YouTuber Deji takes on one of the greatest boxers of all time tonight as he enters the ring in Dubai against Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather in a crossover exhibition bout.

The younger brother of KSI has become a big name in the world of celebrity boxing, having been the first opponent of Jake Paul back in 2018 as his brother fought Logan Paul. He most recently beat Fousey to earn the first win of his career having suffered defeat to Alex Wassabi earlier in the year.

Now, however, he will face an altogether different test in an exhibition against a fighter widely regarded as one of the greatest of all time. Mayweather retired with a record of 50-0 but that unbeaten record will not be at risk against the Brit due to this fight’s status as an exhibition.

They will be joined on the card by Tommy Fury, who fights against Paul Bamba amid continued speculation that he may fight against Jake Paul in the future. Paul will be in the crowd alongside KSI to watch sparring partner Anthony Talor take on another Love Island star Jack Fincham.

Floyd Mayweather will be back in the ring today in Dubai, facing social media star Deji in a pay-per-view exhibition.

The show will also feature real, sanctioned fights involving Tommy Fury, Delfine Persoon, and 46-year-old pro wrestler Bobby Fish making what likely will be a one-off boxing debut.

MMA fighter Anthony Taylor looks for his first professional boxing win this as he faces reality TV star Jack Fincham on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather vs Deji tonight.

Taylor has stole the show during fight week, calling out Mayweather whilst also exchanging words with former opponent Tommy Fury and his dad John. ‘Pretty Boy’ picked up an exhibition win against X-Factor star Ashley Fongho last month, but hasn’t won a pro fight since last October.

Fincham is making his pro debut four years after winning the ITV reality show Love Island. The 31-year-old, who was a talented amateur boxer, has grown sick of Taylor’s wild personality and thinks the American is taking him lightly.

The majority of Floyd Mayweather’s recent exhibition fights have been one-sided. They prove why he is a boxing Hall of Famer. Opponents aren’t given much of a chance when they enter the ring against Mayweather.

Don’t tell that to Daley Perales, the trainer of Mayweather’s next opponent. Mayweather faces Deji, KSI’s brother, in Dubai on November 13. Although Deji just earned his first boxing win against Fousey, Perales sees a lot in Deji that can make him a serious threat to Mayweather.

“Deji’s got better feet, better movement [than Mikuru Asakura]. So a very smart game plan is needed,” Perales told Mirror. “You have to be smart where you choose your battles with Floyd because you don’t want to get in a toe-to-toe war with him; he’s experienced and knows how to make you miss and make you pay for that miss.

“You have to be very cute how you go about things and I’ve seen holes in his game because, yeah, he’s getting older now…The trademark lead right hand and then roll underneath it that Floyd normally does, yes, it still looked sharp, but it also looked a bit lazy.”