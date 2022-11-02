Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Flying Titans, HD Spikers seek to enhance semis drives

Maddie Madayag and the Flying Titans are looking to keep their playoff hopes alive. —PVL PHOTO

Crowd-favorite Choco Mucho battles Akari on Thursday with the Flying Titans seeking to stay in playoff range and the Chargers trying to stave off early elimination in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference at Filoil EcoOil Center in San Juan City.

That game is set at 5:30 p.m. after Cignal, another team that has performed underwhelmingly, colliding with winless UAI-Army with the loser likely to see the curtains fall early on their campaign.

The Flying Titans dropped to 2-2 after yielding a four-setter to first semifinalist Chery Tiggo before the Halloween break, while the Chargers are reeling from three straight losses in a 1-4 card.

Akari’s last loss was a tough one against powerhouse Creamline last Oct. 27, and the Flying Titans should be wary of Chargers import Prisilla Rivera, the three-time Olympian.

Odina Aliyeva is also no pushover in leading Choco Mucho, which has a team teeming with local talent led by Kat de Leon and Maddie Madayag.

Army, meanwhile, has no choice but to post an upset against the HD Spikers if it wants to extend its tournament.

