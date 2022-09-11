Former New Zealand All-rounder Andre Adams Criticises Kane Williamson’s Captaincy

Andre Adams, a former Kiwi all-rounder, raised that inquiry after the famous Kane Williamson struggled with the bat in Australia’s first two ODI victories in Cairns.

In Cairns, Williamson put up shaky totals of 45 and 17, and Australia romped to wins, putting the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy out of reach.

In the second One-Day International in Cairns on Thursday, Adam Zampa pulled up his first five-wicket haul to bowl out New Zealand for 83 and propel Australia to a 113-run victory and grab a 2-0 insurmountable lead in the three-match ODI series.

Martin Guptill left New Zealand early, and Conway and Tom Latham were unable to survive for very long. Kane Williamson, the captain, completely withdrew after losing three wickets. At the opposite end, Daryl Mitchell struggled to get going as well. After consuming several deliveries, Kane Williamson left the field with a score of 17 from 58 balls, during which he played 47 dot balls.

Maybe it is better to have a new captain: Andre Adams

The 32-year-old Williamson, who is hailed as our best batsman, has had several below-average seasons while dealing with infirmities, most notably a troublesome elbow issue. In Cairns, he put up shaky totals of 45 and 17, and Australia romped to wins, putting the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy out of reach.

Williamson might give up one of the formats, as per Adams, a coach with New South Wales, in a move to revitalize his career. However, being the leading batsman for New Zealand, that arguably was not the wisest move.

Andre Adams told Newstalk ZB’s Jason Pine from Australia, “He has not scored the runs you would expect – he is been through a difficult time for the last 12 to 18 months.”

“Everything’s changed over the last couple of years, with family and kids. It changes your perspective a little bit.”

“It’s good to see him back but perspective changes as you get older. When you are young you can do all three formats no problem, travel the world.”

“Maybe it is better to have a new captain and let Kane bat – I don’t think Kane has an ego in that aspect, he will just do what is best for the team,” Andre Adams added.

New Zealand has been waiting 13 years for that ODI victory against Australia in Australia, and now that they have fallen to yet another defeat, they will have to keep waiting.

