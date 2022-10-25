Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Four Team Lakay fighters bolster ONE Manila card

Geje Eustaquio ONE

FILE–Team Lakay’s Geje Eustaquio. Photo by Tristan Tamayo/INQUIRER.net

MANILA, Philippines—Four Filipino fighters will compete in the return of ONE Championship in Manila on December 3 at Mall of Asia Arena.

Team Lakay members Geje Eustaquio, Danny  Kingad, Jenelyn Olsim and Jeremy Pacatiw will also see action in the the anticipated ONE 164: Pacio vs. Brooks card headlined by fellow stablemate and ONE Strawweight champion Joshua Pacio.

Eustaqio will take on “Wolf Warrior” Hu Yong in the flyweight division and will look to add to his back-to-back wins.

Kingad will have his hands full against a consistent Gurdarshan Mangat, who won four of his last five outings, in the same division.

Olsim will face fellow atomweight newcomer Meng Bo in a fight that will determine both fighters’ position in the contender’s ladder.

Pacatiw, who is looking for a bounce back victory after loss to Fabricio Andrade in February, will match up against Tial Thang in bantamweight action.

All four combatants will compete before the main event where Pacio, the last ONE champion from the Philippines, will duke it out with Jarred Brooks for the strawweight world title. 

