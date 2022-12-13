Tuesday, December 13, 2022
HomeSportFran Yu out for Letran in Game 3 as NCAA upholds suspension
Sport

Fran Yu out for Letran in Game 3 as NCAA upholds suspension

By admin
0
41


Fran Yu Letran Knights NCAA Finals

Letran guard Fran Yu during Game 2 of the NCAA Season 98 men’s basketball Finals against College of St. Benilde. NCAA PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines—Letran will officially be without its star guard Fran Yu in Game 3 of the NCAA Season 98 men’s basketball Finals against College of St. Benilde on Saturday.

The NCAA on Tuesday denied the Knights’ appeal to rescind Yu’s suspension following his ejection in Game 2, which was won by the Blazers, 76-71.

“After careful and thorough deliberation on CSJL appeal to lift Fran Yu’s suspension, the NCAA Management Committee ruled to deny the appeal of CSJL,” the league said in a statement.

Yu, who is in his final year of eligibility, was thrown out in the second quarter of Game 2 on Sunday for elbowing College of St. Benilde’s Mark Sangco.

Under league rules, an ejected player will automatically be suspended the following game.

The NCAA said Letran failed to show new evidence “as required by the NCAA rules to lift the suspension.”

Letran also “did not contest the judgment call of the game officials.”

RELATED STORIES

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.




Source link

Previous articleRawalpindi Pitch Used For First England-Pakistan Test Rated as ‘Below Average’
Next article5 FOOLPROOF Ways to Keep Winter Illness at Bay
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
*

Recent Comments

By admin
0
41
Previous articleRawalpindi Pitch Used For First England-Pakistan Test Rated as ‘Below Average’
Next article5 FOOLPROOF Ways to Keep Winter Illness at Bay
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

Monetize your website traffic with yX Media

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677