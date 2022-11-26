Saturday, November 26, 2022
Galvez seizes U12 foil gold

Willa Liana Galvez (right) and Nicol Amethyst Canlas show off their gold medals.

Willa Liana Galvez (right) and Nicol Amethyst Canlas show off their gold medals. —CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Canlas Fencing bets Willa Liana Galvez and Nicol Amethyst Canlas ruled their respective events in Republic Fencing’s Young Musketeers Series 2022 on Saturday at RF club in Quezon City.

Galvez defeated Precious Sison of Calle de Armas, 6-1, in the finals of Under-12 women’s foil. It was the first gold medal for the 11-year old Galvez, a grade 6 student of University of the East.

Merida Amber Diaz, also of CF, earned a bronze medal together with Bobby Dime of RF. The top-seeded Galvez edged Diaz in the semifinals, 10-4, while No. 3 Sison stunned No. 2 Dime, 3-2, in the other semifinal pairing.

Canlas defeated fellow CF fencer Jaden Divinagracia to claim the U12 women’s sabre gold. Divinagracia settled for a silver, while Kirsten Shanelle “Shy” Catantan of CF and Baley Olayres took bronze medals.

