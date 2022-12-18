Game 3 win firms up Beermen belief that Dragons can be had

Coach Leo Austria refused to describe San Miguel Beer’s own escape act against guest team Bay Area as a momentum shifter. But believes that the dramatic Sunday win in their PBA Commissioner’s Cup semifinal series can be a springboard to change the bigger picture.

“The confidence that was given to us from this game is huge,” Austria said in Filipino as he finally flashed his trademark grin after the Beermen prevented the Dragons from sweeping their best-of-five series with a 98-96 win at Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

A Simon Enciso three-pointer plus two stops inside the final 10 seconds allowed San Miguel to stay alive and force a fourth game. It was a victory carved out in only Austria’s second game since he curiously missed several weeks due to health and safety protocols.

For Austria, who in the 2016 Philippine Cup Finals steered San Miguel to the greatest comeback in history by overcoming a 0-3 deficit to beat Alaska, there’s now a belief that Bay Area can be beaten despite the odds.

“This is an indication that Bay Area is beatable,” said Austria. “And as long as we play hard, as long as we play as a team, have a good game plan and execute it well, we have a chance at beating them.”

Game 4 is set Wednesday at Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

June Mar Fajardo, who had 21 points and 16 rebounds after a grueling battle on both ends against the Dragons, sees more work to be done if he and the Beermen want to force a deciding game for a chance to reach the Finals.

“We expect the next game to be physical because it’s do-or-die for us,” said the six-time Most Valuable Player.

San Miguel was on the brink of a semifinal exit when Bay Area took a 96-93 lead on a corner three by Kobey Lam with 51.4 seconds left. The triple continued Lam’s impressive showing in the series for the Hong Kong outfit.

But Bay Area couldn’t seal the deal as San Miguel import Devon Scott made two free throws while Lam missed a triple to set up the eventual winning three by Enciso, who was wide open after several Bay Area players crumpled to the floor while going back on defense. INQ

