Ghicka Bernabe believes NU Pep Squad can continue dominance even after her departure

MANILA, Philippines – National University Pep Squad outgoing coach Ghicka Bernabe said the team has yet to assign her replacement but she is confident the program is in good hands with her coaching staff.

“Not yet. We focused on the competition. We haven’t talked about it. I tried my best to avoid talking about my departure with them because I will be very emotional. I want everybody to be happy and focused for this season,” Bernabe said in Filipino.

Bernabe, who has been the NU coach since 2010, announced her retirement right after winning her seventh championship with NU Pep Squad in nine editions as she is set to get married soon.

The multi-titled coach is full of confidence that the program will continue to dominate even in her departure.

“I’m very confident whether I’m there or not. I have the best coaches with me. If not for them, I won’t be here. I’m very blessed to select the coaches, who filled in my shortcomings because there’s no perfect coach and members,” Bernabe said. “It’s about having a good formula. Not all the best will win. Sometimes, you need someone to fill in what you lack.”

Bernabe believes that their winning culture will continue as she kissed her coaching career goodbye.

“It’s a perfect puzzle for us, the management, the team’s schooling, my fellow coaches are doing great. They can do it without me. I’m confident that even without me, NU will continue to win championships,” she said.

