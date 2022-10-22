Saturday, October 22, 2022
HomeSportGilas Pilipinas eyes Kai Sotto for November window of Fiba qualifiers
Sport

Gilas Pilipinas eyes Kai Sotto for November window of Fiba qualifiers

admin
By admin
0
58


Gilas Pilipinas Fiba World Cup Asian Qualifiers vs Saudi Arabia

FILE–Gilas Pilipinas during a Fiba World Cup Asian Qualifiers game. Photo by Fiba

MANILA, Philippines–Gilas Pilipinas is looking to reel in 7-foot-2 big man Kai Sotto for the fifth window of the Fiba World Cup Asian Qualifiers, national coach Chot Reyes revealed on Saturday.

“I know the (Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas) is also clearing it with [Basketball Australia]. Though we still don’t know the answer to that,” Reyes told a few reporters shortly after TNT’s 108-98 win over Blackwater in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup at Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Sotto is currently in his second stint with the Adelaide 36ers in the Australian National Basketball League and looking like a viable stopgap measure with PBA’s six-time Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo still recovering from a throat procedure.

Gilas, 3-3 in the Asian Qualifiers, will be playing Jordan in Amman on Nov. 10, and then fly to Jeddah right after to battle Saudia Arabia on Nov. 13.

Reyes said that the Philippine contingent will be flying to Jordan on Nov. 7, just a day after Ginebra plays San Miguel Beer—two teams from which a number of Gilas players for the fifth window will be selected.

Reyes allayed fears that Gilas will have a gaping hole in the middle come game time, saying instances like Fajardo’s absence is why Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) opted to expand the Gilas talent pool, and why it usually determines a final roster just days before the games.

“I know a lot of people are saying we have to already name our 12 or 15 players, but that’s the reason why—because of these incidents,” he said.

“We just go [with] the other players, the other bigs that we have in the pool. Hopefully, we can just get a lot of good quality practices,” added Reyes, who reminded that Gilas still has naturalized big man Ange Kouame.

Ginebra’s Japeth Aguilar and Jamie Malonzo, TNT’s Poy Erram along with NorthPort’s Arvin Tolentino have been consistent attendees of the weekly Gilas training sessions as well.

“Well, we have enough bigs in the pool. It’s just a question of health—who’s ready, right? Ange is in the pool, but he’s also not a hundred percent. While he is at practice the last time, he was just watching from the sidelines,” Reyes said.

“In terms of personnel, I think the question is are they going to be healthy enough? We won’t know that until closer to the window itself,” he said.

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.





Source link

Previous articleHere’s How Delhi Traders Attract Buyers For Shopping In Diwali
Next articleFeeling Sad Demotivated Neglected At Workplace Then You Must Read This
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

sathish on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677