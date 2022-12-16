Golden State Warriors’ Steph Curry out after partial shoulder dislocation

SAN FRANCISCO – Four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry has suffered a partial dislocation of his left shoulder and there’s no immediate timetable for his return to the reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

The team announced Thursday that Curry underwent an MRI exam in Philadelphia — where the Warriors play on Friday — and it revealed the extent of the damage he suffered in Wednesday’s 125-119 loss at Indiana.

“The MRI confirmed that Curry experienced a left shoulder subluxation,” a Warriors statement said. “A timetable for his return will be provided in the coming days.”

Subluxation is defined as a partial or incomplete dislocation of a joint.

Curry, the Most Valuable Player in last June’s NBA Finals, suffered the injury with 2:04 remaining in the third quarter trying to strip the ball from Indiana’s Jalen Smith as he ran to the hoop.

Curry held his shoulder until leaving the game moments later and the 34-year-old guard was taken to the locker room.

ESPN, citing unnamed sources, reported Thursday that Curry would miss “a few weeks” with the injury.

Despite leaving early, Curry finished with game highs of 38 points and seven assists as well as seven rebounds against the Pacers. He scored 27 points in the two quarters, half of the Warriors’ first half total as they trailed 74-54, and finished with his 250th career 30-point performance.

Golden State, seeking a fifth NBA title in nine seasons, fell to 14-15 overall and 2-12 on the road.

Curry has averaged 30 points a game this season and hit 50% from the floor. He has also averaged 6.8 assists and 6.6 rebounds a game.

Losing Curry for any length of time would be a major setback for the Warriors, coach Steve Kerr said after Wednesday’s loss.

“Maybe it’s going to get tougher if Steph is out for a little while. If he’s out, for sure it will be tougher,” Kerr said. “But you’ve just got to persevere, keep playing and keep fighting.”

Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins, who missed Golden State’s past five games, was re-evaluated Thursday and cleared to return to practices with the team. His return to play will be determined by his continued progress.

The Warriors added guard Ryan Rollins and center James Wiseman to the roster from their developmental team on Thursday.

