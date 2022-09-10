“Great To Play Against You And With You As Well”- Virat Kohli’s Message To Aaron Finch

Australian skipper Aaron Finch has decided to bid adieu to his ODI career. The right-handed batter was having a torrid time with the bat in hand for a couple of years. He was looking scratchy and found new ways to get out. In the recently concluded ODI series against Zimbabwe; it looked as if he was trying too hard to get runs under his belt.

Aaron Finch has scored 5,401 runs in 145 ODIs and scored 17 centuries. It would be interesting to see which player replaces him as Aussies would be keen to get a better opening batter. David Warner alone can’t keep scoring the runs as he also needs some sort of support from the other end.

Virat Kohli on Aaron Finch:

Virat Kohli & Aaron Finch have played together as well as rivals.

“It’s been one hell of a ride! To play with and against some of the greatest players of all time has been a privilege. Representing Australia was my dream as a kid and to have been the opportunities I have is beyond anything I could’ve hoped for. Thanks so much for all of the kind words, messages and well wishes!” said Finch on Instagram

Virat Kohli posted a message on Aaron Finch. “Well done finchy. It was great to play against you all these years and with you as well at rcb. Enjoy the next phase of your life to the fullest” said Kohli in the comments section. Virat Kohli would be quite aware that Australia would possess a bigger challenge in the upcoming bilateral T20I Series starting from 20th September.

Aaron Finch Is A Champion Cricketer:

Aaron Finch had taken the captaincy when the team was in a deep muddle. England had whitewashed Australians by 5-0 in the ODI format for the maiden time in 2018 and it looked like this is the end of Australian cricket.

The skipper Aaron Finch’s form wasn’t that promising but in the time of crisis Justin Langer supported him. The Aussies won ODI Series in India in 2019 after being 2-0 down and all of a sudden it looked like champion Australia is back.

Aaron Finch was looking threatening as he rediscovered himself. Finch’s captaincy was stand-out as he was seen marshalling his troops. He was a bowler’s captain who was ready for any sort of uphill challenge.

Aaron Finch’s biggest achievement would be the triumph of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 where against all odds, the team won the title. It would be fascinating to watch Finch in the T20I setup as he has a golden chance to defend the title which no team has ever done.

