Hali Long’s goal not enough as Filipinas draw with Chile in friendly

MANILA, Philippines—The Philippine women’s football team came close to scoring a victory over Chile and settled for a 1-1 draw in a friendly match held Sunday (Manila time) in Vina del Mar.

Hali Long’s first half goal looked like it would be enough for the Filipinas to prevail until Sonya Keefe tied things up in the 84th before a good-sized crowd at Estadio Saulito.

It was the first of two friendlies for coach Alen Stajcic’s side as it continues to gear up for next year’s Fifa Women’s World Cup.

Both squads will meet again on Wednesday (Manila time) in the Chilean capital of Santiago.

Stajcic tinkered with his starting lineup, putting Katrina Guillou, Quinley Quezada and Carleigh Frilles up front, with Anicka Castaneda, Kaya Hawkinson, Eggesvik and Eva Madarang at midfield.

Malea Cesar and Tara Shelton joined mainstays Long and Jessika Cowart at the back while Olivia McDaniel had another starting role as goalie.

Sarina Bolden and Tahnai Annis started the game on the bench being inserted in the second half.

Long’s 16th goal in a Philippine shirt came in the 28th when she headed Sara Eggesvik’s free kick from the left side and beat Chile keeper Tiane Endler.

