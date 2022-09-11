Herschelle Gibbs Reveals Why He Isn’t Part Of Road Safety World Series In India

Former South Africa National Cricket Team player Herschelle Gibbs has revealed the real reason behind his absence from the ongoing Road Safety World Series 2022 tournament.

The second edition of the Road Safety World Series tournament is being played in India. The tournament features former international cricketers and is organized by the Road Safety World Series (RSWS) to raise awareness about road safety.

The Road Safety World Series 2022 began on September 10, 2022, and the final is scheduled to take place on October 1, 2022. Also, there are a total of 8 participants in the tournament including India, England, Sri Lanka, West Indies, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, and Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, former South Africa National Cricket Team player Gibbs, who played 90 Tests, 248 ODIs and 23 T20Is, is not part of the Jonty Rhodes-led side in the RSWS tournament.

Ganguly won’t allow me to play – Herschelle Gibbs

On Saturday, September 10, the 48-year-old revealed the real reason behind not being part of the RSWS 2022 on Twitter. Replying to a fan query, he stated that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly won’t allow him to play the tournament in India because he participated in the Kashmir Premier League last year.

“Missing you on Road Safety Legend League….pls join,” a fan replied to Gibbs’ tweet on the ongoing third Test match of the three-match Test series between England and South Africa.

“Ganguly won’t allow me to play because I went to Kashmir league last year,” the former South Africa National Cricket Team player Herschelle Gibbs tweeted.

Ganguly won’t allow me to play because I went to Kashmir league last year 🤷‍♂️ — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) September 10, 2022

“That’s true but very unfortunate,” the Twitter user further replied. “It’s bullshit … anyway,” Gibbs responded.

It’s bullshit … anyway — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) September 10, 2022

Notably, Gibbs played in the Kashmir Premier League, which was held in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), despite objections from BCCI and India. Recently, the former Proteas star was replaced by Shane Watson in the World Giants squad for the special match of the upcoming season of the Legends League Cricket.

