Thursday, December 8, 2022
Hidilyn Diaz dominates weightlifting world championships with 3 golds

Philippines' Hidilyn Diaz celebrates as she wins gold in the women's 55kg weightlifting event during the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in Hanoi on May 20, 2022. (Photo by Tang Chhin Sothy and TANG CHHIN SOTHY / AFP)

FILE–Philippines’ Hidilyn Diaz during the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in Hanoi. (Photo by Tang Chhin Sothy and TANG CHHIN SOTHY / AFP)

MANILA, Philippines — Hidilyn Diaz has finally added the elusive World Weightlifting Championship gold to her collection as she ruled the women’s 55-kilogram division on Thursday (Manila time) in Bogota, Colombia.

The Tokyo Olympic gold medalist tallied a total lift of 207kg to beat Rosalba Morales of Colombia and Ana Gabriela Lopez of Mexico, winning all three gold medals in the snatch, clean and jerk, and total.

Diaz lifted 93kg in the snatch to win her first gold in the world championship and recorded 114 kg to top the clean and jerk.

The 31-year-old weightlifting icon has finally captured the missing World Championship gold to her collection which includes gold medals from the Olympics last year, Asian Games, and Southeast Asian Games.

The world championship gold is something Diaz has been chasing since settling for bronze in the women’s 53kg in 2015 and 2017. She backed out of the weightlifting worlds at Tashkent last year.

