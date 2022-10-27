Hidilyn Diaz donates equipment to local weightlifting clubs

MANILA, Philippines–After donating weightlifting equipment to the men and women in uniform, Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo continued with her mission to promote the sport across the country.

Diaz-Naranjo and her husband/coach Julius Naranjo made donations to different local government units (LGUs) in hopes of starting a weightlifting program at the grassroots level in key cities in Metro Manila.

The 31-year-old Olympic champion and the rest of her “Team HD” handed over weightlifting equipment–from platforms, weights to bars–to Manila Weightlifting Club in Tondo, Borromeo Weightlifting Club in Taguig City, and Dasmarinas Weightlifting Club in Dasmarinas City.

Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo, a member of the Philippine Navy, also donated weightlifting equipment to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) last month.

“This is a big deal because we’re giving these to new weightlifting clubs,” said Diaz-Naranjo in Filipino.

“Weightlifting is expanding in Luzon. We hope we can give more to the Luzon weightlifting club so we can expand the awareness on weightlifting.”

Diaz-Naranjo said the donations and distributions of the weightlifting equipment were made possible with the help of supporters, including SpartPH, which provided help for the purchase of additional equipment, along with Mazda Philippines.

Diaz-Naranjo said seeing the excitement from young, potential athletes that they met during the distribution adds fuel to her mission to continue promoting weightlifting.

“I was so happy to see the young athletes enjoying learning weightlifting. I hope sports help them with their direction in life so they can become world champions and gold medalists. I hope they are given the chance to study and get other opportunities.”

