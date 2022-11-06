Hotshots rout Bossing with 22-point win; Gin Kings triumph

Two weeks removed from its last game where Magnolia took a first loss in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup, the Hotshots were back to their dominant selves on Sunday and ripped Blackwater to shreds, 91-69, to stay in the elimination round lead.

The Hotshots looked very much rejuvenated the entire time at Smart Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City, besting the enemy in nearly every statistical category behind the outstanding efforts of Ian Sangalang and Nick Rakocevic as Magnolia rose to 6-1.

“Although we were 5-1 [before tip-off], it felt like it wasn’t us. We’re not in the [tournament’s] Top 3 in defense, so we wanted to go back to our defensive mindset, which is really this team’s identity,” Magnolia coach Chito Victolero told reporters on his way out of the Big Dome—while still on a mobility scooter.

“We revisited some things and then broke the elimination phase into two phases. We’re starting our journey in the second phase, and I think we did a good job limiting them to under 70 points,” he added.

Sangalang hardly showed any ill effects from his accident during pregame warmups, putting up 17 points to lead Magnolia. Rakocevic finished with the same tally while turning in 15 rebounds as the Hotshots recovered from a stinging loss to sister team and fierce rival Barangay Ginebra last Oct. 23.

Scottie Thompson hit a triple with four seconds left as Barangay Ginebra completed a come-from-behind 97-96 win over San Miguel Beer in the nightcap.

The Gin Kings improved to 5-2 and dealt the Beermen their third loss in four games.

Rookie Ato Ular had 14 points, while Trevis Jackson added 10 for Blackwater, which absorbed a third-straight loss in a 3-6 card that kept the Bossing near the bottom of the standings. Cameron Krutwig, the import whom Blackwater coach Ariel Vanguardia defended to reporters after an impressive performance against San Miguel Beer, finished with just eight points that went with 16 rebounds and couldn’t help his team absorb this beating.

Victolero was truly delighted on his charges’ return to form, which he feels should be immensely crucial now that they gird for a dangerous enemy.

Magnolia next plays Phoenix, one of the two hottest teams in the league with a five-game winning streak.

“They’re No. 1, I believe, on defense. So we really need to bring our A-Game,” Victolero said.

“Topex [Robinson] [and his guys] are really hot. We expect a grinding game on Saturday, a dogfight,” he added of the clash set Nov. 12 at Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

Blackwater, regressing after a promising turnaround during the Philippine Cup, battles desperate Meralco on Nov. 11 also at the hilltop area. INQ

