House honors champion weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz

The House of Representatives late Wednesday commended Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz in a resolution honoring her latest harvest of gold medals in the 2022 World Weightlifting Championships at Gran Carpa Americas Corferias in Colombia. House Resolution No. 647 was adopted at the plenary commending Diaz for winning three gold medals in the women’s category on Dec. 7 when she cleared the 93-kilogram snatch and 114-kg clean and jerk for a total lift of 207 kg. HR 647 states, “The historic victory of sweeping three gold medals in the 2022 World Weightlifting Championships is the latest addition to the Filipino athlete’s remarkable record as the first Filipina to win a World Championships crown.” It said that Diaz’s latest victories, along with her Southeast Asian Games gold medal in Vietnam, would “serve as a momentum builder for the Filipina Olympian as she launches her bid for another gold medal in the 59-kilogram women’s weightlifting event in the 2024 Olympics.” Diaz’s win qualifies her for the 2024 Paris Olympics. —JEANNETTE I. ANDRADE

