Not many would have anticipated the way the 2022 Asia Cup panned out for team India. To address the elephant in the room right away, the campaign was a disaster in unmitigated proportions for Rohit Sharma’s men. After an extremely promising start in the first round, the team completely fizzled out. Flashes from the previous World T20 were evident, as the side looked really jaded, confused and of course, terribly out of ideas.

Being the ever flamboyant T20I team that India is, skipper Rohit Sharma easily brushed off the disaster, terming it as a trial run for the World T20 instead. With both eyes now fixated on the title, and barely a week left for the preliminary 15 to be named, the focus remains to see what the Indian think tank finalizes.

While most of the slots are expected to be occupied by the usual suspects, some intense competition for the remaining spots is expected.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022- India Squad (Probable)

THE OPENERS:

The ever-aesthetic Rohit Sharma has been in the decent form of late, and his sublime half-century against Sri Lanka was one for the ages. On a treacherous-looking track, Rohit was in a zone of his own, as he toyed with the Lankans. In the first super four clashes against Pakistan as well, Rohit blazed off, before getting out on 28.

With the baggage of prior experience in Australia and being a key member of the 3-0 winning team in 2016 against the Kangaroos, the Indian skipper will be integral. The format’s leading run-getter has time and again stressed the urgency to start with a bang and has lived to his word.

Nevertheless, Rohit is a far more dangerous batsman than just scoring a rapid 30. If set, he is a single-handed match winner, as evident through his numbers. Thereby, it would be idyllic for India, if Rohit goes with a calculated mindset, instead of going all bang bang.

The second opener’s slot has been up for intense debate, and the likeliest candidate, KL Rahul in all fairness, has done his case no good. Barring the Super Four clash against Pakistan, Rahul has looked profusely dull and in his shell. The most frustrating aspect of Rahul is the voluntary restrictions he puts on himself. Notwithstanding having all the shots in the book, Rahul playing second fiddle time and again is baffling.

Given the team composition, and the desire to have the left-handed Rishabh Pant in the XI, Rahul should ideally not be a part of the XI. Instead, the ever-dynamic Virat Kohli should open with Sharma.

Kohli is no mug as an opener, and given his state of play in recent times, the former skipper is best suited to open, making the Powerplay count. Kohli and Rohit at the top, offer an ocean of assurance and destruction, on their day. Inarguably, two of the greatest T20I batters of all time would make an opening pair, stitched in paradise.

MIDDLE ORDER:

The unorthodox Suryakumar Yadav has been most successful in T20 cricket at number 3. The Mumbai Indians star is easily India’s best batsman, and given the significance of number 3, Yadav absolutely has to bat there. On Australian pitches, with optimum bounce, and considering Yadav’s 360 gameplay, the stage is set for him at 3.

It is now a known fact, that Rishabh Pant’s T20I career has been terribly mediocre. For a player so gifted and already an IPL legend, an average of 23, at a strike rate of 126 in 57 games, reflects an extremely sorry portrait.

If there was one place, where you’d bet on Pant to ace the situation, it would have to be Australia. Pretty much like Virat Kohli, the shores Down Under, get the best out of Pant. Purely judging the lad on instinct, and considering his energetic approach, backing the Delhi Capitals captain in the XI is a worthy bet.

Numbers five and six pick themselves, as Hardik Pandya relics India’s best chance to lift their second World T20 title. The 2022 IPL-winning captain has peaked as a cricketer this year, and batting above has done his game a world of good. The number five slot is ideal for Pandya, as he can tee off upon the platform set for him.

Ageing like red wine, Dinesh Karthik has now completed 18 years in international cricket. Along with Rohit Sharma, Karthik is the only surviving member of the 2007 World T20 setup, among all teams. India’s designated finisher, with two Man of the Match awards this year, is a must-have.

Having played a key role in India’s white-ball leg of the 2018/19 Australia tour, Karthik as the finisher is a fair bet. The Tamil Nadu legend loves pace onto the bat, and will surely be the right finisher for India.

ALL-ROUNDERS:

The knee surgery endured by Ravindra Jadeja is a lethal blow for the men in blue. If not injured, the legendary all-rounder would’ve picked himself. Nonetheless, India have an able replacement ready and raring to go.

Axar Patel absolutely has to start and play that spin bowling all-rounder’s role. His power hitting has improved, as evident in the West Indies recently, and with a career economy rate of 7.34 in 25 matches, Axar will be crucial for India.

PACERS:

After ruling the roost against South Africa and England, reality hit Bhuvaneshwar Kumar right in the face, in UAE. The veteran pacer, about to complete a decade in international cricket, was taken to the cleaners in the 19th over of both games, against Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

It’s crystal clear now, that Kumar is no longer the perfect death bowler, that he was a few years ago. Thereby, the UP pacer can be best utilized by being a powerplay specialist. Kumar should ideally, bowl three overs upfront, in the powerplay. If there is any swing on offer, his magnitude to win India matches amplifies tenfolds.

Despite question marks over the fitness of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel, one expects them to slot back into the XI. The rehab progress of both pacers has been impressive, and on the flat decks of Australia, both need to bring their expertise into the picture. Patel, may not have toured Australia before, but given his variations, he remains a cushion worth relying on.

Not much needs to be said of Bumrah, who already is the best pacer across formats in world cricket at the moment. The fourth pacer in the scheme of things has to be Arshdeep Singh.

The left-arm pacer is a death bowling machine and nearly pulled off two insane last-over finishes. If anything, these testing times will only toughen Arshdeep up, and his presence in the squad as a left-arm pacer is an absolute must-have for the Indians.

SPINNERS:

It is the battle of leggies in this part, as Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravi Bishnoi are pretty necks to neck. Bishnoi had an excellent outing against Pakistan and despite lesser international experience than Chahal, is quite a reliable option. One aspect in favour of Bishnoi over Chahal is his pace. Chahal hasn’t quite worked on his pace variation and remains a complete one-dimensional cricketer. The Rajasthan Royals leg spinner is an absolute dud with the bat and an embarrassment in the outfield.

Outside the XI, the most challenging selection will be that of the extra batsman or the extra bowler. While you expect KL Rahul to be a part of the squad, the other spot remains vacant. A few honourable mentions do exist, in potential candidates such as Deepak Hooda, and Sanju Samson.

Historically judging though, teams have always fared better when they have picked an extra bowler. Considering the venue, and recent T20I games in Australia, where batting has been the easier skill, an extra pacer is a perfect addition. This is exactly where the returning Deepak Chahar should play.

Despite not having played much in recent times, Chahar is the ideal backup for Bhuvaneshwar Kumar. Also, for someone, who can tonk the ball a fair bit with the bat, the presence of Deepak Chahar in the lower order, provides a much-needed cushion.

RESERVES:

Excruciatingly, Deepak Hooda would be best suited among the reserves. While he hasn’t done much wrong, the balance of the squad would mean, the hard hitter would have to miss out. In the due course of an injury to a batsman though, Hooda would be the first name to be slotted in.

Sanju Samson is someone, who can really excel on the tracks of Australia and given his excellent performances against quality pace in the IPL, Samson is the wicket-keeping backup.

The final reserve member has to be a spinner. Assuming he attains full fitness Washington Sundar can certainly be that backup member. If the injury-riddled Sundar remains unavailable, R. Ashwin has to fit in as the reserve.

All in all, talent-wise India look unmatched. What now needs to be seen is, if that talent actually steps up in the crunch moments, something that has evaded the men in blue in recent ICC events. Will the 9-year drought in the silverware cabinet finally come to an end?

India Squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

Name Age Role Rohit Sharma (C) 35 Batsman KL Rahul (VC) 30 Batsman Virat Kohli 33 Batsman Suryakumar Yadav 31 Batsman Hardik Pandya 28 All Rounder Rishabh Pant (WK) 24 Batsman / Wicket Keeper Dinesh Karthik (WK) 37 Batsman / Wicket Keeper Axar Patel 28 All Rounder Harshal Patel 31 All Rounder Bhuvneshwar Kumar 32 Bowler Jasprit Bumrah 28 Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal 32 Bowler Ravi Bishnoi 22 Bowler Mohammed Shami 32 Bowler Arhsdeep Singh 23 Bowler Deepak Chahar 30 Bowler Reserves Avesh Khan 25 Bowler Reserves Deepak Hooda 27 All Rounder Reserves

Ideal India Squad: (In order of first XI preference)

R. Sharma ( c ) V. Kohli Suryakumar Yadav R. Pant (wk) H. Pandya D. Karthik A. Patel H. Patel B. Kumar R. Bishnoi J. Bumrah A. Singh Y. Chahal KL Rahul D. Chahar

RESERVES:

D. Hooda S. Samson W. Sundar / R. Ashwin

