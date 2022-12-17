In-form Lee looks to put Hotshots in series control

Paul Lee sustained his lethal form in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup on Friday, spurring Magnolia past fancied rival Barangay Ginebra in cardiac victory to level the two clubs’ best-of-five semifinal series.

Lee poured a team-best 24 points, including the game-winning basket to ice the tally, 96-95, at PhilSports Arena—also reinforcing the idea that the refurbished Pasig City venue is slowly becoming his private playground.

But the Hotshots guard insists that his success at PhilSports is simply the product of sticking to a regimen.

A simple one at that.

“I’m a routine guy,” he told the Inquirer later that evening. “I wake up early, take coffee, have breakfast, and meditate. If I have time, some candid moments with my daughter and just have a chat throughout the morning.”

Thing of the past

Lee has rendered his one-point performance last Nov. 6 a distant thing of the past. Since that laughable outing, he has racked up an average of 17.75 points and helped the club to six wins throughout an eight-game span, which included last night’s cardiac victory.

And if Magnolia hopes to advance to the Finals—which would be the first since the Hotshots defeated the Gin Kings in their 2018 encounter during the season-ending conference—Lee will have to keep at it.

And the veteran, who grew up looking up to Ginebra teams of old and spitfire guard Mark Caguiao, is up to the challenge.

“I know that with keeping my game like this—we’ll have a great chance,” he said. “Coach Chito (Victolero) has always told us that if you’re aggressive and pesky on defense, we’re able to dictate the tempo and have that chance to win.”

“I’m not saying we’re going to prevail. But you know, that’s always been a coach Chito thing: Give yourself a chance and maybe, in the end, you could just have something to grab.”

Magnolia and Lee will have a chance to wrest control of the Final Four race in the nightcap this Sunday.

