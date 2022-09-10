IN-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update- India Women Tour of England, 1st T20I

IN-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update of match between India Women and England Women. They will play against each other for the first time in the three-match T20I series between them.

IN-W vs EN-W Match Details India Women Tour of England 1st T20I:

The 1st T20I match between England Women and India Women will be played on 10th September at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street.

This game is scheduled to start at 11:30 PM IST and live score and commentary can be seen on FanCode and CricketAddictor website.

IN-W vs EN-W Match Preview India Women Tour of England 1st T20I:

The three-match T20I series between India Women and England Women will begin on the 10th of September, with the first T20I scheduled to play at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street.

India Women are currently at the fourth position on the ICC Women’s T20I rankings while England Women are placed at the second spot on the rankings.

India Women won three matches out of their recent five T20I matches while England Women also won three of their recent five T20I games.

These two teams have played 23 matches against each other in this format so far where England Women won 17 matches while India Women managed to win 6 games. A good contest is anticipated once again between these two sides.

IN-W vs EN-W Match Weather Report India Women Tour of England 1st T20I:

The temperature is expected to hover around 13°C on the matchday with 98% humidity and 14 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of precipitation during the game.

IN-W vs EN-W Match Pitch Report India Women Tour of England 1st T20I:

The surface at the Riverside Ground is a bowling-friendly one and offers great assistance to both pacers and spinners. Batters will have to spend quality time initially in the middle to get going here.

Average 1st innings score:

The average first innings score on this wicket is 81 runs.

Record of chasing teams:

The team batting second has great records here. They have maintained a winning percentage of 80 on this ground.

IN-W vs EN-W Match Injury Update India Women Tour of England 1st T20I:

(Will be added when there is an update)

IN-W vs EN-W Match Probable XIs India Women Tour of England 1st T20I:

England Women: Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones ©, Bryony Smith, Issy Wong, Danielle Wyatt

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur ©, Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sneh Rana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur

Top Picks For Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Shafali Verma is a right-handed batter and right-arm off-break bowler from India Women. She has smashed 886 runs in her 37 matches T20I career so far. She will be an essential pick for this match.

Smriti Mandhana is a left-handed batter from India Women. She has hammered 2192 runs in her 92 matches T20I career so far. She has the potential to capitalize on the start here.

Danielle Wyatt is a right-handed batter from England Women. She has stacked 2107 runs in her 103 matches T20I career so far.

Amy Jones is a right-handed batter from England Women. She has smacked 1104 runs in her 73 matches T20I career so far.

IN-W vs EN-W Match Captain and Vice-Captain Choices India Women Tour of England 1st T20I:

Captain – Natalie Sciver, Shafali Verma

Vice-Captain – Sophie Ecclestone, Smriti Mandhana

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for IN-W vs EN-W Dream11 Team:

Keeper – Amy Jones

Batters – Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Danielle Wyatt

All-rounders – Natalie Sciver (C), Deepti Sharma, Alice Capasey, Pooja Vastrakar

Bowlers – Sophie Ecclestone (VC), Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Suggested Playing XI No.2 for IN-W vs EN-W Dream11 Team:

Keeper – Amy Jones

Batters – Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Danielle Wyatt, Shafali Verma (C)

All-rounders – Natalie Sciver (vc), Deepti Sharma, Alice Capasey

Bowlers – Sophie Ecclestone, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

IN-W vs EN-W Match Expert Advice India Women Tour of England 1st T20I:

Natalie Sciver will be a good multiplier choice for the small leagues as well as mini-grand leagues. Pooja Vastrakar and Shafali Verma are among the punt picks here. The best-suggested fantasy/Dream11 combination for this game is 1-3-4-3.

IN-W vs EN-W Match Probable Winners India Women Tour of England 1st T20I:

Considering the batting lineup, India Women are expected to win this match.