IND vs AUS: India Should Follow Template Where Other Players Bat Around Virat Kohli

Ex-India cricketer Saba Karim feels that India should stick to the template where others players bat around batting dynamo Virat Kohli. The former India skipper recently returned to the form in the Asia Cup 2022. Kohli finished the tournament as India’s leading run-getter with 276 runs in 5 matches at a strike rate of 147.59. He also ended his century drought with a maiden T20I century against Afghanistan to silence his critics.

The 33-year-old took a short sabbatical from cricket ahead of Asia Cup to work on his mental state and came back strong with a positive approach. The former India selector feels that every time needs a batter who adapts to the situation and controls the innings and Kohli is the best India have in that department.

Virat Kohli is a batsman who can keep crunch situations under control, opines Karim

Speaking India News Sports, Karim said, “Virat Kohli has the ability to up the ante even if he plays run-a-ball for the first few deliveries. So this is the right template for Team India where others bat around him and go for the big shots. You need a batter who adapts to the situation and controls the innings and among all the batters they have, Kohli is the most experienced in playing this way.”