IND vs AUS: “It Is Ideal For Him To Open The Innings”

Reetinder Sodhi, a former Indian cricketer, thinks Virat Kohli’s astonishing first T20I century against Afghanistan may persuade the team management to award the former captain of the country a regular opening position alongside Rohit Sharma.

Kohli first needed some time to settle in. The 33-year-old, though, blasted a barrage of strokes once he got his eye in, displaying hints of his classic best. In the latter half of the innings, he also showed his capacity to knock massive sixes and dramatically raise his strike rate.

Once Virat Kohli Gets Set, There Will Be No Issues With The Strike Rate: Reetinder Sodhi

Here is what Sodhi had to say on how the Men in Blue can utilise Virat Kohli to the most extent in his interview with India News Sports on Saturday:

“Once Virat gets set, there will be no issues with the strike rate. So it is ideal for him to open the innings. He also has the ability to hit good balls for boundaries which is very crucial as an opener when it comes to facing quality bowling attacks.

So after this performance, the selectors and team management might tilt towards favouring Virat Kohli for the opening position alongside Rohit Sharma.”

Saba Kareem Feels No.3 Best Position For Virat Kohli

Saba Karim, a former Indian selector, had a different viewpoint. When the complete squad gets back, Virat Kohli should continue to bat at No. 3 since he has experience at that position, according to Karim, who was present on the same panel.

The former wicketkeeper revealed that Team India would see higher calibre bowling assaults in the T20 World Cup Down Under. In order to keep the innings together, they must employ Kohli as a glue, who can bat at No. 3. In response, he said:

“Opening is definitely an option, but I still feel that the best position for Virat Kohli is at No. 3. He has batted there for years and has also delivered some great performances.

I also feel that in Australia, when you’re facing bigger teams, if you lose a couple of early wickets, you will look at Kohli to provide you stability and take India out of that tough situation.”

Additionally, Karim emphasised how crucial it is for players like Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav to hold down the middle order and adjust as necessary:

“Opening in T20Is is a bit easier than batting in the middle-order. So you need versatile players like Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav in the middle-order who can adapt according to the situation. You need your most experienced players to bat in tougher situations.”

