IND vs AUS: “Virat Kohli Opening The Batting For India In T20Is Is A Great Option”: Rohan Gavaskar

Virat Kohli’s staggering return to form has been the highlight of the Asia Cup 2022. Indian Cricket Team’s exit from the Asia Cup 2022 has been the talking point as the team hasn’t been able to win crunch moments of the match. The defeats against Pakistan & Sri Lanka were too costly as the team lost its momentum.

Head Coach Rahul Dravid & Skipper Rohit Sharma would be mightily pleased after the performance of Virat Kohli as they continuously backed him. BCCI has taken a bold decision by leaving out Shreyas Iyer for T20 World Cup 2022 and in his place, they have named Deepak Hooda who had a terrible Asia Cup 2022. It would be interesting to see whether he gets a game as the likes of Karthik & Pant are also in the squad.

Rohan Gavaskar on Virat Kohli

Rohan Gavaskar was all praiseworthy for Virat Kohli. “Look, in terms of should Virat be opening, I think it’s a great option. You look at his T20 numbers, they are outstanding. He averages about 55-57 and his strike rate is about 160. Those are phenomenal numbers. His last innings, again unbeaten innings of 122, tells you that he probably relishes opening as well.” Said Gavaskar.

“If memory serves me right, he wanted to open or he said he wanted to open in the Indian T20 league in this edition or the last edition, he said that’s the spot I want to be. So, it’s obviously something that he wants to do. So, it’s definitely a big option for the Indian team.” he stated.

“It does open up those options and you’re right, SKY batting at number 3 it’s a pleasing thought. But I have to say if Virat opens, he showed what a tremendous success he is as an opener. It means one of my favourite players will have to make way which is KL Rahul.” Rohan Gavaskar said.

Opening Conundrum

Virat Kohli’s rise at the opening slot has started giving a tough time to KL Rahul who has been scratchy. We have seen how dominant Virat Kohli was against Afghanistan where he wasn’t sparing a single bowler. The batter has done everything right to get a chance; KL Rahul looks in two minds as to whether to attack or defend due to which he is getting into the shell.

Rohit Sharma would be having talks with Rahul Dravid as both the batters can be ruthless on their day. Indian Cricket Team needs stability which Virat has been providing for a lot of time now. In his absence who would take that responsibility as the likes of Suryakumar Yadav & Rishabh Pant can’t play that role to perfection?

