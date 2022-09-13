India Squad For Australia T20Is Announced; Jasprit Bumrah And Harshal Patel Return

BCCI on Monday announced the India squad for the upcoming T20I series against Australia. India and Australia and set to lock horns in a three-match T20I series. During Australia’s tour of India 2022, Australia will visit India to play three T20I games.

The IND vs AUS T20I series will begin with the 1st encounter on September 20. The 2nd and the 3rd T20I will be played on September 23 and 25 respectively. India last played a T20I series against Australia in December 2020. During the away three-match series, India won the series 2-1.

India Squad for Australia T20Is Announced

BCCI scheduled a meeting on Monday in Mumbai and finalized the squad for the T20I series against Australia.

India Squad for Australia T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

The series against Australia will be a good opportunity for the Indian team to prepare for T20 World Cup 2022, which will be played in Australia next month. Recently, India witnessed a poor show in Asia Cup 2022 where they could not reach the final.

In head-to-head encounters in T20Is, India and Australia have played 22 T20I games. India has won 13 games while Australia has won 9 games. While playing in India, both the teams have played 7 games. India has won 4 games while Australia has won 3 matches.

After the T20I series against Australia, India will also face South Africa for a T20I and ODI series. The India vs South Africa T20I series will witness three matches from September 28 to October 4. The ODI series will comprise three games set to be played from October 6 to 11.

