India Squad For South Africa T20Is Announced; Hardik Pandya Rested

BCCI on Monday announced the India squad for the forthcoming T20I series against South Africa. India will host South Africa for a T20I series later this month. During the South Africa tour of India 2022, a three-match T20I series and a three-match ODI series will be played.

The T20I series will be played first. The India vs South Africa T20I series will begin on September 28, when the 1st T20I encounter will take place in Thiruvananthapuram. The 2nd and 3rd T20I will take place on October 2 and 4 in Guwahati and Indore respectively.

India Squad for South Africa T20Is Announced

On Monday, BCCI announced the India squad for the T20I series against South Africa.

India squad for South Africa T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

Meanwhile, South Africa has announced their squad for the T20I series against India. The Proteas team will be led by Temba Bavuma. Some crucial batters for South Africa in the series are Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, David Miller, and Quinton de Kock among others.

Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, and Lungi Ngidi will lead the pace attack. Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj are the spinner options for the team. India and South Africa last played a T20I series earlier in June 2022.

During the five-match T20I series, South Africa defeated India in the first two games. Later, India made a comeback by winning the next two matches. Since the 5th T20I was washed out due to rain, the series ended in a 2-2 tie.

In head-to-head encounters in the shortest format, India and South Africa have played 20 T20Is. India has won 11 games while South Africa has won 8 games. 1 match ended with no result. While playing on home soil, India has defeated South Africa in 3 T20Is and lost 5 matches.

