India Squad For T20 World Cup 2022 Announced; Mohammed Shami Back In The Reserves

BCCI on Monday announced the India squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The tournament is set to commence next month. The tournament will commence on October 16 with the qualifier matches. The T20 World Cup 2022 final will take place on November 13. A total of 45 matches will be played during the tournament.

The venue of the tournament is Australia. India will play their opening match of the T20 World Cup 2022 on October 23 against Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground. India is part of group 2 in the tournament with teams like Pakistan, South Africa, and Bangladesh in their pool.

India Squad For T20 World Cup 2022 Announced, Rohit Sharma To Lead the Team

India Squad for T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Y Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, B Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

Standby players – Mohd. Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar

In group 1, there are teams like England, Australia, New Zealand and Afghanistan. Two more teams will each group later after the qualifier round. In the qualifier round, there are teams like Sri Lanka, Namibia, UAE, Netherlands, West Indies, Scotland, Zimbabwe, and Ireland.

In the qualifier round, Sri Lanka, Namibia, UAE, and the Netherlands are part of group A. West Indies, Scotland, Zimbabwe, and Ireland are part of group B. After the qualifier round, the top two teams from each group will join the super 12 round.

India Squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022:

Name Age Role Rohit Sharma (C) 35 Batsman KL Rahul (VC) 30 Batsman Virat Kohli 33 Batsman Suryakumar Yadav 31 Batsman Deepak Hooda 27 All Rounder Rishabh Pant (WK) 24 Batsman / Wicket Keeper Dinesh Karthik (WK) 37 Batsman / Wicket Keeper Hardik Pandya 28 All Rounder Ravichandran Ashwin 35 All Rounder Axar Patel 28 All Rounder Harshal Patel 31 All Rounder Bhuvneshwar Kumar 32 Bowler Jasprit Bumrah 28 Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal 32 Bowler Arshdeep Singh 23 Bowler Mohammed Shami 32 Bowler Reserves Shreyas Iyer 27 Batsman Reserves Deepak Chahar 30 Bowler Reserves Ravi Bishnoi 22 Bowler Reserves

Australia is the defending champions of the tournament. Last year in T20 World Cup 2021, Australia defeated New Zealand by 7 wickets to win their first ever T20 World Cup title.

India recently faced a poor show in Asia Cup 2022, where they could not even reach the final. The Rohit Sharma-led side lost back-to-back matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the super four round, which resulted in their elimination from the way to the final.

Sri Lanka won the Asia Cup 2022 title after defeating Pakistan in the final. Ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2022, India will also play a T20I series against Australia and South Africa.

