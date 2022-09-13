India Women’s Cricket team take on their England counterparts in the second T20I at County Ground, Derby, on September 13. The match starts at 6.30 pm local time which is 11 pm IST. England won the first T20I and now India needs to win the second to keep the series alive.

England bowlers managed to restrict the Indian batters to 132/7. Sarah Glenn took four wickets to rock the Indian batting lineup. The England batters chased the score down in 13 overs with Sophia Dunkley unbeaten on 61 with Alice Capsey unbeaten on 32 at the other end. Both added an unbeaten stand of 74 runs to win the game after the openers added a stand of 60.

Meanwhile, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was not completely happy with how the game was played amid conditions not ideal for cricket. she expressed her reservations after the game.

“I just feel we forcefully played. Not 100 per cent conditions to play. The ground was too wet. So many chances to get injured. One of our players got injured also so we were one bowler short. I’m sure we’ll bounce back” said Kaur.

India Women vs England Women Prediction- Who Will Win Today’s Match Between IND W vs ENG W, India Women tour of England, 2022

India Women vs England Women Head to Head In T20Is

Matches Played – 26

ENG W Won – 18

IND W Won – 6

Recent Venue Records (County Ground, Derby)

STATS – T20

Total matches 8

Matches won batting first 6

Matches won bowling first 2

Average 1st Inns scores 138

Average 2nd Inns scores 110

Highest total recorded 176/6 (20 Ov) by ENGW vs RSAW

Highest score chased 109/2 (19.2 Ov) by INDW vs ENGW

Lowest score defended 154/6 (20 Ov) by ENGW vs WIW

Who Will Score Most Runs For India Women: Smriti Mandhana / Harmanpreet Kaur

Who Will Take Most Wickets For India Women: Renuka Singh / Sneh Rana

Who Will Score Most Runs For England Women: Sophia Dunkley / Danielle Wyatt

Who Will Take Most Wickets For England Women: Sarah Glenn / Sophie Ecclestone

England women have looked the better of the two teams in their home conditions and are favourites to win the second T20I and the series.

