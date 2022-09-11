25 C
Indian Fans Prohibited From Entering Stadium During Final Match For Wearing ‘Team India’ Jerseys

Indian cricket fans were turned away from the Dubai Cricket stadium for wearing ‘Team India’ jersey and were not allowed to enter and watch the Asia Cup 2022 Finals between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. .

Following the incident, Bharat Army, the fan group of the Indian cricket team, shared the ordeal faced by the Indian fans. According to the fans, those wearing Indian jerseys are not allowed to enter the stadium. Speaking to Bharat Army, a fan shared the ordeal and said that the cops pushed them for wearing Team India jerseys. A fan has to wear either a Pakistan jersey or a Sri Lanka jersey to enter the stadium.

Bharat Army tags ICC on social media to share the ordeal

The Bharat Army tagged ICC and the Asian Cricket Council in its post and urged them to investigate the matter. “The @icc & @ACCMedia1 we urge you to investigate as our members travelled all they way from India to watch the #AsiaCup2022 and have been told they can’t enter the stadium by local officials and the police! Absolutely shocking treatment! #BharatArmy #PAKvSL,” the Bharat Army wrote.

 Pakistan makes a dominating start in the summit clash

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are squaring off in the final of the tournament. India made a dominating start to their Asia Cup campaign but crashed out after losing 2 games in the Super Four stage. The Men in Blue signed off from the tournament with a win over Afghanistan in their final Super Four game.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan (Credits: Twitter)





