Indian Fans Prohibited From Entering Stadium During Final Match For Wearing ‘Team India’ Jerseys

Indian cricket fans were turned away from the Dubai Cricket stadium for wearing ‘Team India’ jersey and were not allowed to enter and watch the Asia Cup 2022 Finals between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. .

Following the incident, Bharat Army, the fan group of the Indian cricket team, shared the ordeal faced by the Indian fans. According to the fans, those wearing Indian jerseys are not allowed to enter the stadium. Speaking to Bharat Army, a fan shared the ordeal and said that the cops pushed them for wearing Team India jerseys. A fan has to wear either a Pakistan jersey or a Sri Lanka jersey to enter the stadium.

Bharat Army tags ICC on social media to share the ordeal