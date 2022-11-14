Interesting pairings in first round of Tour Match Play

Miguel Tabuena and Angelo Que will be practically stepping off a plane and onto the fairways to make the first-ever ICTSI Villamor Match Play championship of the Philippine Golf Tour a star-studded event starting on Tuesday at the tree-lined, military controlled layout in Pasay City.

The fifth-ranked Tabuena will be colliding with Richard Sinfuego even as No. 1 Guido Van der Valk, the Dutchman who calls the Philippines home, has been ranged against No. 32 Dan Cruz as the circuit crowns its first match play champion on Friday.

“Every match this week will be tough. Everyone can play good golf so it will be who has the best round,” said Van der Valk, who moved to the Philippines in 2008 while playing on the Asian Tour. “I’ll try and play smart bit in the end, you just have to hit good shots and hole putts.”

Antonio Lascuña, who finished second in the last three legs of the stroke play circuit, will be going up against Paul Echavez, while No. 3 Clyde Mondilla, a former Philippine Open champion, drew the veteran Mars Pucay. The Que-Orlan Sumcad matchup will be one among two of the longest hitters on tour.

The men will start from No. 1, with the ladies, led by No. 1 Chihiro Ikeda, to tee off from No. 10 with Ikeda taking on No. 16 Martina Miñoza.

Two amateurs made the ladies field, with Rianne Malixi and Mafy Singson, leg winners this year, taking on Pamela Mariano and No. 2 seed Harmie Constantino, respectively.

—Musong R. Castillo INQ

