Ironman goes to Puerto Princesa for first time

The “Gateway to Paradise” will be a scenic natural backdrop on Nov. 13 when over 1,200 athletes coming from 26 countries take part in the Ironman 70.3 Puerto Princesa, which will host the grueling event for the first time.

With a 1.9-kilometer swim, 90-km bike and 21.1-km run racecourse set over the city’s most gorgeous sites, the back-breaking event serves as one of the most beautiful stops of the circuit that has taken the region by storm judging from the response of the entries.

This will be the third 70.3 event for the season, with Maynard Pecson clocking 4:45:28 in winning the Subic leg last March, and Germany-based August Benedicto timing 4:29:16 in topping the Cebu stop just over three months ago.

“For such a long time, we have dreamed of bringing the IRONMAN 70.3 to Puerto Princesa and now it’s here, we can’t help our excitement,” added race director Neville Manaois, who also cited the host city’s all-out support through Mayor Lucilo Bayron.

Other countries represented are Brazil, Thailand, the Netherlands, South Africa, Vietnam, New Zealand, Ireland, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Turkey, Korea, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Saint Lucia and Guatemala.

