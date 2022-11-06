Sunday, November 6, 2022
Sport

Jaja Santiago helps Saitama Ageo Medics stay unbeaten in Japan V.League

Jaja Santiago Saitama Ageo Medics

Jaja Santiago (3) and the rest of the Saitama Ageo Medics. Photo from Saitama Ageo Medics

MANILA, Philippines—Jaja Santiago delivered 10 points to keep the Saitama Ageo Medics unbeaten in four games after sweeping the PFU Blue Cats, 25-17, 25-18, 25-15, in the 2022-23 Japan V.League season on Sunday at Yume Arena Takata.

The Filipino middle blocker, who is playing her fifth season in Japan, scattered eight kills, one block, and an ace to help Ageo Medics in completing a weekend sweep of the Blue Cats in their 75-minute duel.

Saitama didn’t field Serbian import Sara Lozo anew but it leaned on another balanced attack led by Aki Meguro, who finished with 17 points off 16 kills and an ace.

Yuka Sato also scored 10 points, while Kyoko Aoyagi and Momoko Niida added nine each.

The Ageo Medics, who followed up their 25-20, 25-18, 25-22 victory over PFU on Saturday, have yet to drop a set this season.

Santiago, the reigning V.League Best Blocker, has been instrumental for Saitama, averaging 11.25 points through four games.

Saitama dominated PFU in attacking, 48-35, and only committed nine errors, unlike the latter, which gave up 15 miscues.

Santiago and the Ageo Medics battle the JT Marvelous (3-1) next weekend at Kakogawa City Gymnasium.

Melissa Valdes led the Blue Cats anew with 11 points.  Shima Mikoto chipped in eight points, while Roslandy Acostas, who had 11 markers on Saturday, was limited to five, playing only in the first two sets as PFU slid to 0-4.

