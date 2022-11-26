Jaja Santiago, Saitama Ageo Medics get back on track in Japan V.League

MANILA, Philippines — Jaja Santiago dropped 10 points as the Saitama Ageo Medics vented its ire on the Victorina Himeji, 25-18, 25-18, 25-16, to regain their winning ways in the 2022-23 V.League on Saturday at Ota City General Gymnasium.

The 6-foot-5 middle blocker poured in eight kills from her nine spike attempts and nailed two blocks to beat Himeji in just 80 minutes.

Yuka Sato led the way for the Ageo Medics with 13 points off 11 attacks and two blocks. Hiroyo Yamanaka had 11 points built on six spikes, four blocks, and an ace. Aki Meguro and Momoko Niida chipped in 10 and nine points, respectively.

Santiago and Saitama bounced back after losing three of their last four games, splitting the pair of last week’s games against Hitachi Rivale.

The Ageo Medics rose to the solo fourth place with a 5-3 record, seeking a sweep against the Victorina anew on Sunday.

Celeste Plak carried Himeji with 15 points, while Saki Tanaka had 12 markers.

The Victorina continued to reel in the last place, absorbing their seventh loss in eight games.

