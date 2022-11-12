Saturday, November 12, 2022
Sport

Jaja Santiago, Saitama Ageo Medics suffer first loss in Japan V.League

Saitama Ageo Medics Jaja Santiago

FILE – Saitama Ageo Medics. Photo from Saitama Ageo Medics Twitter

MANILA, Philippines — Jaja Santiago and the Saitama Ageo Medics absorbed their first loss at the hands of the JT Marvelous, 25-23, 25-22, 25-11, in the 2022-23 Japan V.League season on Saturday at Kakogawa City General Gymnasium.

The 6-foot-5 middle blocker had few touches, nailing seven of her nine attack attempts and a block to finish with eight points as Saitama’s four-game winning streak was snapped.

American spiker Karsta Lowe led JT Marvelous with 20 points from 17 attacks, two blocks, and an ace, while Yuuki Nishikawaa added 17 markers.

JT Marvelous, the silver medalist of the previous season, improved to 4-1, tying the Ageo Medics.

Aki Meguro led Saitama with 11 points built on nine attacks, an ace, and a block, while Yuka Sato also scored eight markers.

Serbian import Sara Lozo also made her debut but played sparingly, coming off the bench in the first and third sets with three points off two kills and a block.

Santiago and Co. seek payback against JT Marvelous on Sunday.

