Jaja Santiago, Saitama post 3rd straight win in Japan V.League

MANILA, Philippines — Jaja Santiago sustained her fine form to help the Saitama Ageo Medics nail their third consecutive win after sweeping the PFU Blue Cats, 25-20, 25-18, 25-22, in the 2022-23 Japan V.League season on Saturday at Yume Arena Takata.

The 6-foot-5 middle blocker finished with 11 points built on a 7-of-11 attacking clip and four blocks to keep Saitama unbeaten in three games.

Yuka Sato, once again, led the Ageo Medics balanced attack with 15 points off 14 kills and an ace. Aki Meguro had 12 points. Kyoko Aoyagi chipped in 10 points, including two blocks, while Momoko Niida added nine markers.

Santiago has been impressive in her first three games as Saitama holds the early 3-0 lead, winning in straight sets in their first two games against the NEC Red Rockets

Serbian import Sara Lozo has yet to play for the Ageo Medics since she arrived last week.

Saitama eyes to keep its streak going in the tournament against PFU on Sunday.

Melissa Valdes led the Blue Cats with 13 points, while Roslandy Acostas had 11 points only for their team to remain winless in three games.

