“James Anderson And Stuart Broad Should Not Think Of Retirement, Have A Lot To Offer Still”- England Test coach Brendon McCullum

England pacers James Anderson and Stuart Broad have still got a few more years of cricket left in them opined the Three Lions Test coach Brendon McCullum and hopes they will not be retiring anytime soon

The pair was controversially dropped for the tour of the West Indies in March but were immediately recalled this summer and have been outstanding ever since their return. Anderson has picked up 27 wickets at an average of 17.66 while Broad has taken 29 at 27.17.

The presence of Stuart Broad and James Anderson gives England teammates freedom in the dressing room

Speaking to BBC Test Match Special after England wrapped up a 2-1 series win over South Africa, McCullum said of Anderson and Broad: “They are smiling as well, which is nice to see. They are quite incredible humans really. For them to still have that desire and determination to not just get better and perform for themselves but also to pass on information to give other guys freedom in the changing room and in the fight and competition makes them pretty unique characters.”

“I think those guys have still got a lot to offer in the next few years and hopefully that is where their head is at as well because they are two of the all-time greats.”

Brendon McCullum lauds England’s current crop of players; says it’s an ‘absolute thrill’ to coach them