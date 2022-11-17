Thursday, November 17, 2022
Japan stays three ahead, PH now 22 down

Japan hung tough at the top, Singapore got another huge boost from James Leow and South Korea and New Zealand made it strictly a four-way race for the 29th Nomura Cup with defending champion Thailand too far off and the only shot left for host Philippines being one to salvage respect.

The Japanese pooled a third round five-under-par 139 for 413 on Thursday under intense heat at Manila Southwoods’ well-manicured Masters layout and will take a three-shot lead over Leow and the Singaporeans into the final round even as the young Filipinos failed to budge out of ninth spot after a 143 now has them 22 shots off the lead.

Preparing for an Asian Tour career, the 25-year-old Leow chalked up a second six-under-par 66 in three days, grabbing the individual race lead with a 204 aggregate while boosting the Singaporeans to a day-best 135.

The Koreans, meanwhile, slowed down with a 141 to be another two shots behind, with the Kiwis assembling a 138 to mathematically stay in the hunt six strokes behind.

Rookie Coby Rolida birdied his last two holes for a 70 and Kristoffer Arevalo accounted for a 73 as the Filipinos accounted for 143.

—MUSONG R. CASTILLO

