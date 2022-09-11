Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel Set To Return For T20 World Cup

For the T20 World Cup, Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel are expected to rejoin the Indian side. The return of the team’s two most important bowlers could seem a given, but the key to their recovery is their health, which is said to have been approved by them.

Due to separate ailments, Bumrah and Harshal did not participate in India’s unsuccessful Asia Cup campaign. Harshal was sidelined with a strain, and Bumrah had been sidelined since July with a back issue.

According to information obtained by Cricbuzz, the two recently bowled routinely at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru after regaining full health.

Jasprit Bumrah And Harshal Patel Currently Undergoing Rehab At The NCA In Bengaluru

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) stated that Bumrah and Harshal were at the NCA when declaring the Asia Cup team.

“Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel were not available for selection owing to injuries. They are currently undergoing rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru,” the BCCI had stated. The two are said to have completed their rehabilitation.

Since their comeback is nearly probable, vacancies will need to be filled in the existing team, and one pacer and one spinner will be the obvious candidates. Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, and Axar Patel, a last-minute substitute for Ravindra Jadeja, were the team’s four spinners for the Asia Cup.

Bishnoi may be one of those to move on, but the selection committee will make the ultimate call after speaking with the team management.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, and all-rounder Hardik Pandya were the four pacers on the Asia Cup team. Avesh could be the one to die among them. There is currently no word on whether Mohammed Shami, whose absence from the Asia Cup team has drawn harsh criticism from both experts and commentators, would even be taken into consideration.

However, the selectors will monitor Bumrah and Harshal’s development throughout the next home T20I series against Australia and South Africa. Both will be required to participate in the games against the visiting teams.

Axar Patel May Hold His Spot After Injury To Ravindra Jadeja



Jadeja, who just underwent knee surgery, is obviously no longer a factor, therefore Axar Patel may hold his spot. However, there will be arguments over Deepak Hooda and the necessity of having two wicketkeepers—Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik—as well.

If both are chosen once more, it may not come as a surprise, but the decision will only be made after consulting with captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid.

By September 15, the meeting of the selecting committee is most likely to occur. Australia’s World Cup begins on October 16 and finishes on November 13.

